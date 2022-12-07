BB tightens rules for banks' car purchase

Economy

BSS
07 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 06:03 pm

Related News

BB tightens rules for banks' car purchase

BSS
07 December, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 06:03 pm
BB tightens rules for banks&#039; car purchase

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has tightened the rules for banks' car purchase for avoiding high-value expenses and purchases of luxurious cars with a view to cutting operating expenses.

"Banks would be able to replace cars and other vehicles used by their chairmen and chief executive officers and the lenders if they are at least eight years old," said a BB circular issued today.

In 2019, the Bangladesh Bank allowed banks to replace their cars and other vehicles dedicated to their chairmen and CEOs with new ones after they age at least five years.

Now, the vehicles would have to be at least eight years old, said the BB in a notice today.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Austerity / Austerity Measures

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

7h | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

8h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

Cartoonist Tipu Alam celebrating Bangladesh in New York

8m | Videos
Who is the crush of Actor Nirab?

Who is the crush of Actor Nirab?

28m | Videos
No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

9h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup