BB drains Tk2,605cr idle money from banks on first auction day

The central bank on Monday absorbed Tk2,605 crore in excess liquidity from the banking system through an auction of short-term Bangladesh Bank (BB) bills.

The seven-day and 14-day BB bills – a monetary instrument to mop up excess liquidity – were auctioned, with banks placing bids amounting to Tk6,875 crore, according to the debt management department.

Some 21 banks participated in the auction for the seven-day bills, but six banks, including Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, City Bank, United Commercial Bank and Uttara Bank, purchased bills worth Tk1,505 crore at yield rate of 0.54%.

On the other hand, 17 banks took part in the auction for the 14-day bills. Of them, Sonali Bank, Janata Bank and Uttara Bank purchased bills worth Tk1,100 crore at yield rate of 0.75%.

"The bidding amount is not so high but not low either. Maybe, banks are now observing the situation as many more auctions of different bills are coming up soon," Rup Ratan Pine, general manager of the debt management department, told The Business Standard.

The total excess liquidity in the banking sector almost doubled in the last one year and stood at Tk2.39 trillion this June. The figure was Tk1.39 trillion in the same period last year, according to Bangladesh Bank's data.

Inflation is already on the rise. The inflation rate was recorded at 5.56% in FY21, overshooting the government's target of 5.40%. In June this year, inflation was 5.64% – the highest in the last eight months.

The Bangladesh Bank moved with a decision on August 5 to mop up such a huge amount of excess liquidity from banks by issuing bills, aiming to control price pressure and keep the money market stable.

High inflows of remittance sent by expatriate Bangladeshis have mostly contributed to excess liquidity as the central bank is purchasing dollars from the market injecting money.

Remittance inflows hit a record high with over 36% growth in the just-concluded FY21 despite the pandemic.

Moreover, during the pandemic time, the central bank reduced rates of monetary instruments like CRR (cash reserve ratio), repo and reverse repo and ADR (advance deposit ratio).

Low demand for credit in the private sector has also contributed to the piling up of surplus liquidity in the banking system.

Private sector credit growth was 8.4% in the last fiscal year against the monetary target of 14.8%, Bangladesh Bank data show.

In the new monetary policy, the Bangladesh Bank has addressed the ample excess liquidity as a concern for the money market and hinted at controlling it anytime if necessary.

The central bank issued this bill through auction after a break of three years. The last auction was held on 29 March 2018.