BB deputy governor Sayedur Rahman resigns

Deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Sayedur Rahman resigned today in the face of condemnation from other officials.

He submitted his resignation letter to executive director 1 of the central bank today, reports our correspondent who was present at the spot.

Bangladesh bank officials have called for the resignation of the governor of Bangladesh bank and four deputy governors, accusing them of facilitating the plundering of the country's financial resources.

Hundreds of bank employees gathered outside the 30-story central bank building to press their demands this morning (7 August).

Photo: TBS

They also called for the resignation of two contract-based policy advisors and Masud Biswas, head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

Reports indicate that all four deputy governors appeared at their offices at the designated time but were forced to flee in the face of the protesting officials.

The protests followed an incident yesterday (6 August) where several officials had been threatened with job termination by deputy governor Sayedur Rahman after they exposed irregularities by the central bank's top officials on social media.

In a press conference held on the same day, the deputy governors defended their positions. They claimed that their actions had been constrained by prevailing conditions and said that they could not be held responsible for the country's economic crisis. They expressed hope that the situation would improve with the formation of a new government.