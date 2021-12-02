BB decides not to mop up funds for a month to address liquidity crunch

Economy

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:51 pm

Related News

BB decides not to mop up funds for a month to address liquidity crunch

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:51 pm
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The central bank has decided to suspend mopping up money from the market for a month in a bid to ease the ongoing liquidity crisis in the banking sector.

The ongoing liquidity crunch has compelled the central bank to stop issuing bills for a month starting from Wednesday (1 December), said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) source.

The Bangladesh Bank Bill is a monetary instrument used to mop up liquidity from the market.

The central bank, through auctioning bills, mopped up around Tk2,000 crore in November.

It also sold US dollars' worth Tk16,000 to the banks to halt the depreciation of Taka and meet the growing economic demand between August and November.

During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak, investments declined but remittance inflow rose exponentially.

This led to the central bank purchasing dollars from the market and injecting money into the market.

Besides, cash was provided to the banks in order to implement the special incentive programmes aimed to support the economy amid the pandemic.

All these factors added, the banks were discouraged to collect deposits which resulted in further reduction of credit flow rate.

According to BB data, deposits at banks totalled Tk1,485,601 crore in FY2020-21, up by 13.8% from a year ago.

The figure rose to Tk1,510,718 by the end of September – a mere increase of 1.69% during the period of three months.

Meanwhile, imports saw a significant rise as the global Covid situation started to ease down since August this year.

Imports in September increased by 50.39% which was -7% during the same period last year.

In the three months from July to September, import costs grew by about 48%, compared to a negative -11% of the previous year.

Remittance inflow is also experiencing a steady decline since July 2021.

This suspension, however, will be reversed as soon as things get back to normal, the BB source told The Business Standard. 

Top News

BB / Bangladesh Bank (BB) / Bangladesh Bank / Liquidity crunch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

53m | Pursuit
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

2h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

21h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

15h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

15h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

15h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'