BB asks banks to pay import bill in time

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked banks to clear the import bills in time or they will lose licences for authorised dealer (AD) branches, which are dedicated to do foreign exchange businesses.

The central bank will also take steps against the bankers concerned for the banks' failure to settle import bills, as per a BB circular issued today.

The ongoing shortage of dollar has created a tough situation for some banks in Bangladesh to clear import payments on time, tarnishing the country's image in the international arena.