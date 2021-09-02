BB allows Beximco to buy Sanofi shares at Tk480 crore

The Bangladesh Bank has approved two foreign shareholders of Sanofi Bangladesh to sell their 54.6% stake in the multinational drug producing company at Tk480 crore.

The two UK-based companies -- Fisons Ltd and May and Baker -- are allowed to sell more than 19.63 lakh Sanofi shares at a rate of Tk2,445 each.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a top local drugs maker is going to buy the entire stake and it applied for Tk375 crore in loans from state-owned Agrani Bank for the leveraged acquisition.

Beximco Pharma proposed to pay back the loan in five years, while the interest rate can go up to 9%, according to the bank's letter to the central bank seeking approval for the loan.