BB allows Beximco to buy Sanofi shares at Tk480 crore

Economy

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 09:47 pm

The Bangladesh Bank has approved two foreign shareholders of Sanofi Bangladesh to sell their 54.6% stake in the multinational drug producing company at Tk480 crore.

The two UK-based companies -- Fisons Ltd and May and Baker -- are allowed to sell more than 19.63 lakh Sanofi shares at a rate of Tk2,445 each.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a top local drugs maker is going to buy the entire stake and it applied for Tk375 crore in loans from state-owned Agrani Bank for the leveraged acquisition.

Beximco Pharma proposed to pay back the loan in five years, while the interest rate can go up to 9%, according to the bank's letter to the central bank seeking approval for the loan.

 

