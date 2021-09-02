BB allows Beximco to buy Sanofi shares at Tk480 crore
Beximco asks for Tk375 crore loans from Agrani Bank for the leveraged acquisition
The Bangladesh Bank has approved two foreign shareholders of Sanofi Bangladesh to sell their 54.6% stake in the multinational drug producing company at Tk480 crore.
The two UK-based companies -- Fisons Ltd and May and Baker -- are allowed to sell more than 19.63 lakh Sanofi shares at a rate of Tk2,445 each.
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a top local drugs maker is going to buy the entire stake and it applied for Tk375 crore in loans from state-owned Agrani Bank for the leveraged acquisition.
Beximco Pharma proposed to pay back the loan in five years, while the interest rate can go up to 9%, according to the bank's letter to the central bank seeking approval for the loan.