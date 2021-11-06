Vegetable prices go up due to transport strike

Vegetable prices in the capital's kitchen markets have seen a hike today due to the ongoing transport strike across the country enforced in protest against the rise in fuel prices.

On Saturday, vegetables are being sold at a higher price of Tk5 to Tk10 per kg in the commodity markets.

Store owners and vegetable sellers said that truck owners have increased fares due to the hike in diesel prices. As a result, transportation costs have increased. Besides, due to the announcement of the strike, a small number of trucks came to Dhaka on Thursday night carrying goods. So, the prices of vegetables have gone up today.

Ruhul Amin, a vegetable seller at Kawran Bazar, said, "Our buying prices have increased by Tk5 per kg. The wholesalers are saying it is because of increased transport costs. So the selling prices had to be raised too."

Abdul Khalek, a vegetable seller in Moghbazar, said, "Even two days ago, I bought a crate of tomatoes for Tk2,550. Today I had to buy it for Tk2,700. The tomatoes are being sold for Tk110/kg now."

He fears the prices may further rise if trucks don't come in with the goods tomorrow.

Eggplant, which sold for Tk75 two days ago, is being sold for Tk80-100 today. Okra is now Tk60 per kg.

Green chilli is being sold for Tk110-120, with a Tk10 increase from previous days; the same is the case for tomatoes. Pumpkin prices have increased up to Tk60.

Lower income families are already suffering as the price of daily essentials rise further amid the ongoing price hike of commodities.

Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Ghulam Rahman said the government should go back to the previous prices of fuel. Otherwise, the situation of the low income group would be worsened.

The government hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk15 to Tk80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global market for crude oil. In response, transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike, demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the hike.

Meanwhile, sellers at commodity markets said the impact of the fuel price hike in prices of different daily essentials products might be felt from Saturday.