Vat waiver on edible oil extended for another 3 months 

The government has extended the value added tax (VAT) waiver on edible oil at import, production and supply levels for another three months till 31 December.

The Internal Resource Division under the finance ministry issued a statutory regulatory order (SRO) in this regard on 4 October.

With the retention of the waiver, VAT on edible oil at import level fell to 5% from 15% and it will be 5% at supply level, according to the SRO which was published Thursday (6 October).

Earlier in March, the government slashed VAT on edible oil for three months while its price started soaring in the local market and at one point, shot up over Tk200 per litre.

Before that, VAT on edible oil was 15% at import stage, 15% at production stage and 5% at supply stage.

After reducing VAT, the price of the cooking ingredient came down slightly. In early July, the government also extended the facility for another three months, till 30 September. Now the importers, refiners and suppliers will enjoy this benefit until 31 December.

After easing the international market price, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association slashed the price of soybean oil by TK14 to Tk178 on Monday, as per the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission's recommendation.

On the other hand, the commerce ministry on Thursday announced their decision to further reduce the price of palm oil by TK8 per litre to TK125.