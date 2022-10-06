Vat waiver on edible oil extended for another 3 months 

Bazaar

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 08:15 pm

Related News

Vat waiver on edible oil extended for another 3 months 

TBS Report
06 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Vat waiver on edible oil extended for another 3 months 

The government has extended the value added tax (VAT) waiver on edible oil at import, production and supply levels for another three months till 31 December.

The Internal Resource Division under the finance ministry issued a statutory regulatory order (SRO) in this regard on 4 October.

With the retention of the waiver, VAT on edible oil at import level fell to 5% from 15% and it will be 5% at supply level, according to the SRO which was published Thursday (6 October).  

Earlier in March, the government slashed VAT on edible oil for three months while its price started soaring in the local market and at one point, shot up over Tk200 per litre.

Before that, VAT on edible oil was 15% at import stage, 15% at production stage and 5% at supply stage.

After reducing VAT, the price of the cooking ingredient came down slightly. In early July, the government also extended the facility for another three months, till 30 September. Now the importers, refiners and suppliers will enjoy this benefit until 31 December. 

After easing the international market price, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association slashed the price of soybean oil by TK14 to Tk178 on Monday, as per the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission's recommendation.

On the other hand, the commerce ministry on Thursday announced their decision to further reduce the price of palm oil by TK8 per litre to TK125.  

Economy / Top News

VAT Waiver / edible oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

7h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

11h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

1d | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

1d | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code