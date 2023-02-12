Traders demand tariff cut on sugar import to stabilise Ramadan pricing

Traders demand tariff cut on sugar import to stabilise Ramadan pricing

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 01:37 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Traders have demanded tariff cut on sugar import in order to keep the price within the reach of the people during Ramadan.

"Sugar production is being disrupted due to ongoing gas crisis in the country. If the gas problem and LC complications are not resolved immediately, the price cannot be reduced," Taslim Shahriar, senior assistant general manager of Meghna Group of Industries, said on behalf of the sugar producers at a meeting of the traders with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Sunday (12 February).

The meeting discussed the demand, supply, and prices of essential commodities during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

Bashir Uddin, president of Maulvibazar Traders' Association, said that the traders want permission for importing refined sugar from India, stating that the price of sugar there is very low.

"Price of sugar in India is Tk45 per kg. If we are allowed to import from the country on an emergency basis for Ramadan, the price will come down here," he said.

During the meeting, sugar producers also emphasised a market analysis of demands during past years.

The traders further said that during Ramadan, the demand for sugar in Bangladesh is 3 lakh tonnes, and 1.5 lakh tonnes at other times. However, they added that the data is old and demand has increased by a few folds the as population has increased.

