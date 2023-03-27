At Tk150 per dozen in Dhaka markets, eggs not an affordable protein source any more

Eggs are not an affordable quality protein source any more, as price per dozen has soared to Tk150 in the kitchen markets across Dhaka.

Lower-income families have already been cutting consumption of chicken and meat due to unusually high prices, say consumer rights groups.

Now, with eggs going for close to Tk13 per piece, they will not be able to afford any quality source of protein altogether. Street vendors are selling boiled egg at Tk20 per piece. An egg is being sold at Tk30 in Dhaka restaurants.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Vice-President SM Nazer Hossain said consumers in Bangladesh are having a tough time amid record prices of daily essentials due to higher inflation.

Farm-produced eggs, broiler chicken, and farmed fish have been traditionally key protein sources for millions of poor and low-income people in the country, he said.

He stressed on strict monitoring of eggs, chicken, meat and fish prices in kitchen markets to keep these items at an affordable range for the consumers.

Egg prices rose by Tk30-35 per dozen in contrast to January, compounding the woes of lower-income groups and those with fixed income.

While visiting kitchen markets in Dhaka yesterday, this correspondent observed that depending on the size and quality, a dozen of farm produced chicken eggs were being sold at Tk145 to Tk150. At some markets, eggs were being sold at Tk155 per dozen.

A dozen eggs in some super shops were being sold at Tk170-180 per dozen. On the other hand, duck eggs were being sold at Tk80 per "hali" (4 pieces), and free-range (local) chicken eggs were being sold at Tk70-75 per hali

Bangladesh Egg Producers Association President Taher Ahmed Siddiqi told UNB that the demand for eggs is still high, while production has slowed a bit.

Many farms were forced to discontinue their operations during the pandemic-induced lockdown, and are still out of production due to higher operational costs.

Production costs have risen by 70-80% in one and a half years amid a tectonic surge in feed prices – discouraging many to do trading amid the risk of losses.