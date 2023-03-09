TCB starts selling Ramadan essentials at subsidised prices

TBS Report
09 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 12:32 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) started selling essential products for Ramadan at subsidised prices today.

TCB will sell essential commodities at subsidised prices to one crore low-income beneficiary card-holding families across the country in two phases. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the first phase of the programme at the capital's Tejgaon area on Thursday (9 March).

"Ramadan is ahead of us. Considering the month of Ramadan, we will deliver these items to the people before Eid. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thinks about the people of the country. When the price of things has increased all over the world, it has also affected our country. Keeping that in mind, we are making arrangements to deliver food to the poor people. We all need to keep an eye that all the poor people who have received the card get this food," the commerce minister said. 

TCB Chairman Ariful Hassan said, "TCB's activities will be conducted in two phases ahead of Ramadan. The first phase will continue till 30 March. The next phase of the programme will start from 1 April and will continue till 15 April."

People will be able to buy five types of groceries at dealer shops and other designated permanent infrastructures by showing their family cards.

Under this facility, one crore TCB cardholders will be able to buy sugar for Tk60 per kg, lentils for Tk70 per kg, soybean oil for Tk110 per kg, chickpeas for Tk50 per kg, and dates for Tk100 per kg.

The price of sugar is Tk120-125, lentils Tk120-140, dates Tk250-300, one litre soybean oil Tk185, and chickpeas Tk80-90 at retail markets in the capital city.

TCB cardholders can buy one kg of sugar, two kg of lentils, two litres of soybean oil, one kg of chickpeas, and one kg of dates.

However, only the cardholders living in Dhaka will get dates. According to a source at TCB, due to the dollar crisis, Bangladesh imported less amount of dates this year leading to a shortage of the product. Due to poor import, TCB could not collect the required quantity of dates to sell all over the country at a subsidised rate. Therefore, dates will be sold at a subsidised price in Dhaka only. 

Designated shops or dealers, in collaboration with the city corporation; district, and upazila administrations, will conduct the OMS sale programme at a scheduled date and time.

