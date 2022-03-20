TCB products' sale to have huge impact on price control: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said the landmark move by TCB to market essential products would have a huge impact on controlling commodity prices if dishonest traders do not create syndicate.

"After publication of the gazette notification regarding the withdrawal of duty, edible oil price will come down by at least Tk10 per litre from today," he hoped.

The commerce minister was speaking at the inaugural function of sale of essential products by Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) through "Family Card" at Balapara Union parishad premises in Kawnia upazila of Rangpur as the chief guest.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is providing essential products to the low-income group people at subsidised rates so that they would get essential items at affordable rates during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

However, due to increase in the prices of food items in the international market, the prices in the country's market have also increased. If prices fall in the international market, prices will also fall in the domestic market.

"If any unscrupulous trader manipulates the products of people through hoarding or any other types of exploitations, he will be given maximum punishment. For this, the district and the upazila administrations are supervising all the time," he said.

The minister said TCB will sell products across the country from today (Sunday) till 30 March in the first phase and from 3-20 April next in the second phase to provide essential items to the poorer section of people at affordable prices.

"Special 'Family Cards' have been distributed among the low-income group people by making a nationwide list for the sale of essential items at affordable prices in an orderly manner by TCB dealers using mobile trucks," he said.

The list has been prepared with the help of the Deputy Commissioners, Upazila Nirbahi Officers and people's representatives at the union, municipality and city corporation levels considering the local population and poverty indicators.

"About five crore people of around one crore low-income group families will be benefitted from the programme," he said, adding that the family card cardholders are being informed about the place and time of sale of the products.

Accordingly, the sale of essential products started simultaneously from Sunday at the designated places all over the country.

Presided over by Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan, Kawnia Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwarul Islam Maya, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tahmina Tarin, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Abdul Hannan, Balapara Union Parishad Chairman Ansar Ali, among others, attended the function.