Sugar price hiked by Tk6/kg; palm oil price cut by Tk8/litre

The price of sugar has been increased by Tk6 per kg. With this increase, the price of open sugar now stands at Tk90 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk95 per kg.

At the same time, palm oil super has been reduced by Tk8 to Tk125 per litre, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told reporters following a meeting of the Ministry of Commerce at the secretariat on Thursday afternoon.

The secretary of Commerce said that today's meeting has decided to sell soy bean oil that is already stocked in the market in the previous high price.

Only the oil that will be brought into the market now will be sold in the reduced price of Tk178 per litre.

And the prices of sugar and palm oil have been revised. The association will publish a notification by this afternoon.

"Since previously we did not ascertain dollar price according to the rate fixed by the Bangladesh Bank the price of sugar was lower. Considering the current dollar rate the price of sugar has been increased by Tk6."