State Minister Titu hopeful about commodity market conditions ahead of Ramadan

Bazaar

UNB
11 February, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 09:15 pm

Related News

State Minister Titu hopeful about commodity market conditions ahead of Ramadan

He also hoped that the government will be able to ensure adequate supply of food items in the upcoming Ramadan.

UNB
11 February, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 09:15 pm
State Minister Titu hopeful about commodity market conditions ahead of Ramadan

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu on Sunday issued a warning against hoarders and market manipulation.

He also hoped that the government will be able to ensure adequate supply of food items in the upcoming Ramadan.

"If any hoarding or manipulation is attempted, appropriate action will be taken," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said this in response to a question of the Independent MP elected from Habiganj, Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, in Parliament.

The state minister said that the prime minister gave instructions in the first cabinet meeting.

"We are working through an inter-ministerial committee. The Prime Minister gave instructions yesterday (Saturday) so that there should be no hindrance at the level of transport and in market management," he said.

He also mentioned that continuous and coordinated monitoring is going on.

"Hope to be able to ensure the supply of food in next Ramadan. If any kind of hoarding or manipulation is attempted, appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Replying to a supplementary question of ruling party MP elected from Jhenaidah-3 Constituency Md. Salah Uddin Miyaji, Tito said that the Prime Minister has given some guidelines in the first cabinet meeting to control the commodity prices.

"One of them is that a taskforce has been formed in coordination with three ministries: of agriculture, food and fish, and the ministry of commerce."

He said that a hotline is in operation to monitor the price of each product at the import and production stage through the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection.

"If consumers are cheated or overcharged, we take immediate action. In the future, we are launching a hotline 333 before Ramadan. If any agricultural product is sold at a price higher than the reasonable price, they will take action as soon as they receive the call."

The Minister said that the government is working to stabilise the market by not only policing the market but also ensuring adequate supply.

"On the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan, the amount of daily essentials required so far has been imported in sufficient quantity and is stocked. There is ample supply of any daily essentials starting from rice. If we can get it down to the consumer level now through fair market management we hope no hoarder will get a chance to manipulate," he said.

In response to another supplementary question of Awami League MP from Laxmipur Anwer Hossain Khan, the state minister said that the government has communicated with neighbouring country India regarding onion and sugar ahead of the upcoming Ramadan.

"And the export of these two products was prohibited, considering Bangladesh as a friendly neighboring country, we hope they will give permission to export onion and sugar before this Ramadan."

He also mentioned that the foreign minister has visited India. From there he was assured that the process was underway.

"Hopefully we will try to ensure supply by bringing onions from India and alternative sources before the start of Ramadan."

Bangladesh / Top News

State minister Titu / Bangladesh / bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

8h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

13h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

1h | Videos
What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

Now | Videos
Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

1h | Videos
'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

3h | Videos