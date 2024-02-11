State Minister Titu hopeful about commodity market conditions ahead of Ramadan

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu on Sunday issued a warning against hoarders and market manipulation.

He also hoped that the government will be able to ensure adequate supply of food items in the upcoming Ramadan.

"If any hoarding or manipulation is attempted, appropriate action will be taken," he said.

He said this in response to a question of the Independent MP elected from Habiganj, Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, in Parliament.

The state minister said that the prime minister gave instructions in the first cabinet meeting.

"We are working through an inter-ministerial committee. The Prime Minister gave instructions yesterday (Saturday) so that there should be no hindrance at the level of transport and in market management," he said.

He also mentioned that continuous and coordinated monitoring is going on.

"Hope to be able to ensure the supply of food in next Ramadan. If any kind of hoarding or manipulation is attempted, appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Replying to a supplementary question of ruling party MP elected from Jhenaidah-3 Constituency Md. Salah Uddin Miyaji, Tito said that the Prime Minister has given some guidelines in the first cabinet meeting to control the commodity prices.

"One of them is that a taskforce has been formed in coordination with three ministries: of agriculture, food and fish, and the ministry of commerce."

He said that a hotline is in operation to monitor the price of each product at the import and production stage through the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection.

"If consumers are cheated or overcharged, we take immediate action. In the future, we are launching a hotline 333 before Ramadan. If any agricultural product is sold at a price higher than the reasonable price, they will take action as soon as they receive the call."

The Minister said that the government is working to stabilise the market by not only policing the market but also ensuring adequate supply.

"On the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan, the amount of daily essentials required so far has been imported in sufficient quantity and is stocked. There is ample supply of any daily essentials starting from rice. If we can get it down to the consumer level now through fair market management we hope no hoarder will get a chance to manipulate," he said.

In response to another supplementary question of Awami League MP from Laxmipur Anwer Hossain Khan, the state minister said that the government has communicated with neighbouring country India regarding onion and sugar ahead of the upcoming Ramadan.

"And the export of these two products was prohibited, considering Bangladesh as a friendly neighboring country, we hope they will give permission to export onion and sugar before this Ramadan."

He also mentioned that the foreign minister has visited India. From there he was assured that the process was underway.

"Hopefully we will try to ensure supply by bringing onions from India and alternative sources before the start of Ramadan."