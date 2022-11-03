Stable sugar supply till January; Power, gas crisis hampering production: Tipu Munshi 

Bazaar

03 November, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 01:51 pm

Related News

Stable sugar supply till January; Power, gas crisis hampering production: Tipu Munshi 

‘People bearing the brunt of Russia-Ukraine War’

03 November, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 01:51 pm
File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

An acute power and gas crisis is hampering sugar production in the country, says Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

He made the disclosure following a meeting of the task force on reviewing commodity prices and market conditions at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday (3 November).

The minister said, "We have sugar stocks to meet demands till January next year. But production is being disrupted due to a supply crunch of power and gas.

"The factories are only operating at 66% of their capacity. Truth be told, the people are suffering due to the Russia-Ukraine War. This is a global crisis."

"We might have to face a food crisis in the coming days," he added.

Supply of the essential commodity has to be made smooth and swift in order for the government fixed prices properly take effect, he added.

Tipu Munshi said that there is a lot of unprocessed sugar kept in the country's warehouses. 

"The stock can be processed and disbursed in the market when the gas shortage goes away."

Officials involved with the power and energy have assured that the supply crunch will soon end, said the minister adding, "There's nothing to be worried about."  

Bangladesh / Top News

Essential Commodity / Sugar prices / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pay transparency might have some aggregate benefits, but it doesn’t mean everyone will benefit.

What to do if salary transparency has you feeling underpaid

6h | Pursuit
Umme Habiba. Sketch: TBS

Marine pollution in Bangladesh is impeding blue economy growth

6h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Settle, switch or give it some time. What is a better career move?

7h | Pursuit
The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

The short, medium, and long-term solution to the power crisis

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

Key factors of Pakistan-South Africa match

19h | Videos
Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

19h | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

20h | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together