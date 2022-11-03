Stable sugar supply till January; Power, gas crisis hampering production: Tipu Munshi 

An acute power and gas crisis is hampering sugar production in the country, says Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

He made the disclosure following a meeting of the task force on reviewing commodity prices and market conditions at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday (3 November).

The minister said, "We have sugar stocks to meet demands till January next year. But production is being disrupted due to a supply crunch of power and gas.

"The factories are only operating at 66% of their capacity. Truth be told, the people are suffering due to the Russia-Ukraine War. This is a global crisis."

"We might have to face a food crisis in the coming days," he added.

Supply of the essential commodity has to be made smooth and swift in order for the government fixed prices properly take effect, he added.

Tipu Munshi said that there is a lot of unprocessed sugar kept in the country's warehouses.

"The stock can be processed and disbursed in the market when the gas shortage goes away."

Officials involved with the power and energy have assured that the supply crunch will soon end, said the minister adding, "There's nothing to be worried about."