Soybean oil price up Tk7 per litre 

The commerce ministry has fixed prices of bottled soybean oil at Tk205 per litre with a Tk7 hike.

A five-litre bottle of soybean oil will now cost Tk997, up from Tk985, while loose soybean oil's price has been raised to Tk185 per litre from Tk180, according to the new rates to be effective immediately as determined by the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners & Vanaspati Manufacturers Association.

The commerce ministry approved the increase of Tk7 per litre in bottled soybean oil on Thursday (9 June).

At the same time, the price of palm oil has been fixed at Tk158 per litre.

Earlier on 5 May, the Bangladesh Edible Oil Refining and Vegetable Growers Association increased the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk38 to Tk198 per litre.