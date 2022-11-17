Soyabean oil price hiked by Tk12; Sugar price fixed at Tk108

The price of sugar has been increased by Tk13 per kg. At the same time, soybean oil price has been hiked by Tk12 per litre.

With the new prices, consumers will have to pay Tk190 for a one-litre bottle of soyabean oil and Tk108 for a kilogram of packaged sugar.

Whereas, the prices have been set at Tk172 and Tk102 for loose oil and sugar respectively.

The new rates will be effective immediately.

Separate notifications were issued by the Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association and Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association confirming the new prices on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the price of palm oil has been fixed at Tk121 per litre and a five-litre bottle of soybean oil from today will cost Tk925.

Earlier on 3 October, the price of soybean oil was reduced by Tk14.

However, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association wrote to the commerce ministry to increase soybean oil price by Tk15 in line with the international market.