Sensing increased demand, traders have hiked prices of Eid essentials in Dhaka

In the last 48 hours leading up to Eid ul Azha, some unscrupulous traders in the capital city of Dhaka have jacked up their asking prices for essential Eid items, which are certain to be in high demand during this period.

Visiting one of the busiest markets in Malibagh, it was found that the prices of three such items—aromatic rice, the essential ingredient in pulao; vermicelli, used to make the popular dessert shemai; and sugar, used in almost any dessert item—had been raised by the traders ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Although there have been no changes in the prices of packaged products, traders have increased the prices of the products being sold in the open market.

On Tuesday (June 27), aromatic rice was being sold at Tk 140 to Tk 160 per kg, while packaged aromatic rice (Chinigura) was being sold at Tk 170 per kg.

Similarly, vermicelli was being sold at Tk 120-130 per kg on Tuesday in loose form. But just two days ago, the same vermicelli was being sold at Tk 100-110 per kg. A different variety, laccha vermicelli, was sold at Tk 125-135 per kg on Tuesday, but this was only Tk 110-120 per kg two days ago. In packed form, a 200-gram packet of laccha is being sold at Tk 50, which is a much higher price per unit.

The price of sugar, meanwhile, remains sticky upwards, with unpacked or loose sugar being sold at Tk 140-150 per kg at the Malibagh kitchen market.

Some market-goers lamented that they had not yet completed the purchase of their sacrificial cattle, for which they would be going back to the haats in the evening. Many consumers had come to the market braving the afternoon drizzle to complete their kitchen-market purchases. The somewhat sudden hike in the prices of some items left them disappointed.

"I am surprised to see the asking price for most of the essential items jump by Tk 20 to 30 per kg," said one such consumer, Abdul Alim, a service-holder by profession. But the traders vigorously defended their move.

Farooq Hasan, who runs the Haji Farooq General Store in Malibagh market, said their asking price simply reflects that prices have gone up across the board.

"The price of everything is high, so we have to sell at higher prices," said Farooq matter-of-factly.

"Yes, I am selling aromatic rice for up to Tk 160 per kg—whoever wants to can buy it. I am not forcing anyone. I am here to make a profit, not a loss," Farook added.

Shahin Howladar, a businessman at Barisal General Store in the same market, said that he is selling open sugar at Tk 140 to Tk 145 per kg and good quality sugar for Tk 150 per kg.

Meanwhile, broiler chicken is still being sold in the capital at Tk 190 to Tk 200 per kg. Sonali Coke is being sold at Tk 300 to Tk 310 per kg. Domestic indigenous chicken is being sold at Tk 600 to 650 per kg.

According to the information from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the state-owned market price regulator, broiler chickens are being sold at Tk 160 to Tk 170 on Tuesday. Sugar is being sold at Tk 130 to 140.

Among powdered milk, 1 kg Dano, Diploma, and Fresh milk are being sold at Tk 840 per kg and Marks milk is selling at Tk 830 per kg.