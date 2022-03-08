Receipt mandatory for sale of edible oil: DNCRP

There is unrest ongoing across the country over edible oil prices. Therefore, from next Friday (11 March), no one will be allowed to sell edible oil without a proper receipt, said Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) Director General (DG) AHM Safiquzzaman.

He made the announcement during a meeting between DNCRP officials and edible oil traders, including both retailers and wholesalers, on Tuesday.

The cooking oil traders demanded the formation of a joint monitoring team to ensure an adequate supply of oil to the markets from the mills.

At the meeting, the DNCRP chief said that the country has a sufficient stock of edible oil and will be able to meet local demand till Ramadan.

"However, attempts are being made to raise [oil] prices by creating an illusion of crisis. Traders have blamed the mill owners for this."

"Various government offices are working to control the volatility over edible oil prices," Safiquzzaman added.

DNCRP warned that no irregularities regarding edible oil prices will be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the traders have assured the authorities of their absolute cooperation in this regard.

According to sources, DNCRP will sit with the country's mill owners tomorrow (9 March) in a bid to resolve the recent market turmoil.

