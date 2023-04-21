Popularity, demand for rice variant 'Red Biroi' gaining momentum

The popularity of the rice variant "Red Biroi" – a locally improved special variety of rice that gets its colour red from its anthocyanin content – is on the rise in Bangladesh, as more people are becoming health-conscious and aware of the nutritional benefits of this variety.

Mehdi Hasan, an employee of a private company, is one such individual who has developed a preference for this rice, having bought 10kg of it from the capital's Karwan Bazar at Tk75 per kg.

He said, "The nutritional value of white rice gets drastically reduced due to polishing. This is why I have started eating Red Biroi.

"The transition from white to red rice was a little difficult in the beginning but things got better after a few months. Now I can't any more eat expensive polished rice."

According to a food ministry study, modern mills polish off up to 30% of the top layer of a rice grain, significantly decreasing its nutritional value. As a result, the government has taken a visible stance against the use of polished rice, leading to increased awareness among consumers.

A large number of vendors in Dhaka (both retail and wholesale) now prefer stocking and selling Red Biroi as it is recommended by nutritionists for its complex carbohydrates, fibre, essential polyphenols, and micronutrients, making it suitable for people with conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

They said that this rice variant was not so popular in Dhaka even a couple of years back but now almost every rice shop sells around 15-50kg daily. The demand for this rice variant has increased significantly in recent years, with many farmers in regions such as Sunamganj cultivating it to meet the demand in Dhaka.

Not only in traditional kitchen markets and rice shops but Red Biroi is also being sold regularly on different online platforms, Facebook pages as well as super shops.

While speaking with The Business Standard, Anisur Rahman of Karwan Bazar's "Allah Er Dan Rice Agency," said, "The demand for Red Biroi has seen a mammoth rise in the past couple of years. This was not always the case.

"You see, there is a group of people who started eating Red Biroi being influenced by others," he said adding that many are now preferring the rice variant due to its health benefits.

Samia Tasnim, a nutritionist at Labaid Hospital said, "The nutritional value of Red Biroi is slightly higher than that of polished rice. A daily cup of this rice variant provides many micronutrients including vitamins B-6, B-12, manganese, calcium, phosphorus, and fibre. I recommend Red Biroi to people who are health conscious, and to those who suffer from heart problems and diabetes."

"It looks red and skinny. The rice gets slightly sticky after cooking but is indeed quite tasty to eat," she added.

As per Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), Red Biroi is an old rice variety from the Mymensingh region. Cultivation of this variety started in the area after 1911. Such rice varieties are called "Locally Improved Variety." Its cultivation usually takes place during the Aman season.

Contacted, BRRI Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir said, "Red Biroi, a locally developed variety from the Mymensingh region, is cultivated in small quantities. But the nutritional value of this rice is quite high.

"Also, BRRI has developed a season rice variety named BRRI Dhan 84. This is also a variant of red rice which is rich in zinc. Cultivation of this rice variety is on the rise across the country."

According to experts, a few farmers are producing this rice in Mymensingh, Sylhet, and Sunamganj – all during Aman season.

Data from the Department of Agricultural Extension, Mymensingh, shows that Red Biroi was cultivated on some 150 hectares of land in Haluaghat, Dhobaura and Bhaluka resulting in a yield of some 261MT.

Meanwhile in Sylhet, some 4,370MT of the special red rice was produced on around 2,951 hectares of land.