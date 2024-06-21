Pointed gourd selling at Tk5 per kg in Jashore

Pointed gourds, locally known as "potol'', were sold for Tk5 per kg in the wholesale market at Jashore's Chougachha today (21 June), amid decreasing demand and lack of buyers.

However, in the retail market located inside the wholesale market, the local vegetable sold for Tk20-25 per kg

Earlier on 31 May, the local vegetable sold at Tk4 per kg in the same market.

Visiting the kitchen market at Chougachha Government Shahadat Pilot Model Secondary School field today, The Business Standard saw potol being sold at Tk10-11 in the morning. By evening, the price fell to Tk5.

According to farmers who sell the vegetable at the market, they had brought huge amounts of potol to sell, but there wasn't much demand for it. Besides, there was a reduced number of wholesale buyers.

Being a perishable vegetable, farmers were forced to sell the potols at low prices.

Farmers said in the wholesale market, 100-truck-full potol, with each truck carrying 350 maund, were sold at the market on the day.

Sacks full of pointed gourd being loaded on trucks in Chougachha in Jashore on 21 June. Photo: Azizur Rahman/TBS

Mukul Hossain, owner of a warehouse at Chougachha wholesale kitchen market, said he sold 4,133 kg of potol throughout the day.

"I started selling from Tk11 per kg, and at the end of the day, sold up to Tk9 per kg," he said.

Mukul noted that those who came to sell the vegetable in the afternoon were forced to sell very good quality potol at the rate of Tk5-6 per kg. "As the demand in the market is low after Eid, the traders have bought potol at a low price."

Regarding the difference in the market price, he said the farmers were forced to sell the good potol at a low price as the demand of the buyers ended earlier today.

Another warehouse owner Abdul Mannan said he sold potol for Tk10-11 kg at the start and ended up lowering his price to Tk5-6 at the end of the day.

"At this time of the season, the demand for potol is a little less as other vegetables such as taro, luffa and snake gourd also enter the market.

"Besides, after Eid, the market demand is slightly lower," he said.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mubashir Hussain said, "A large amount of potol has been cultivated in Chougachha this season. After Eid, the price of potol suddenly decreased due to low demand in the market."