PM warns against hoarders of essential commodities

PM Sheikh Hasina addresses a meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee in her official Ganabhaban residence on 22 January 2024. Photo: PID

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today (22 January) issued a note of caution against the hoarders and market manipulators of essential commodities, saying they would face the music for their actions.

"If anyone hoards any goods with ill-intention, we'll have to take instant action against them through mobile courts and if needed, they will be sent to jail," she said while chairing a meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee in her official Ganabhaban residence this evening.

Mentioning that the sudden price-hike of essentials items immediately after the election is very much abnormal, Sheikh Hasina said, "It is a must to find out who are the manipulators behind this price hike".

She added, "Not only just finding them out, it is also necessary to take immediate actions against them. We'll do it in future."

The premier urged the countrymen to remain vigilant so that "none can play games" with the prices of food items by hoarding and black marketeering.

"There is no meaning to play games with the food items of people," she said.

Party Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain and Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, its General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Central Working Committee Member Abul Hasnat Abdullah, among others, were at the dais.