Onion prices fall by Tk35-45 per kg in wholesale market

The wholesale price of onion has come down by Tk40 to Rs 45 per kilogramme as imports resumed from India.

Onion was being sold for Tk35-40 per kilogramme in Shyambazar, the biggest wholesale market in the capital on Friday (9 June).

General Secretary of Shyambazar Onion Traders Association Md Majed told The Business Standard: "A week ago we sold wholesale local onions at the rate of Tk90 per kg. However, as the import of onions started from India on 6 June, the prices have gone down. We are selling Indian onion at Tk35-40 per kg in the wholesale market. And local onion is being sold for 45-50 taka."

However, the decrease in onion prices in the wholesale market hasn't affected the retail market.

At the retail level, onion is being sold for Tk70-85 per kg.

In the Rampura market, local onion was being sold at the retail rate of Tk70 per kg, while Indian onion is being sold at Tk60 per kg.

Retailers are selling local onion at Matikata at Tk80 per kg and at Tk 85 per kg Kallyanpur.