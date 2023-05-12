Onion price soared to Tk70/kg

TBS Report
12 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2023, 05:24 pm

The price of onions has increased by Tk30-35 in a month at various kitchen markets in the capital. 

Prices of garlic and ginger are also on the rise.

On Friday (12 May), at Moghbazar and Karwan Bazar in the capital, onions were being sold at Tk70-75 per kg, which was Tk35-40 a month ago.

Mohammad Badsha, a trader at Karwan Bazar, said, "I sold onions for Tk40 per kg before Eid, now I sell them for Tk70/kg. We have to buy wholesale at Tk65 per kg."

A kg of Chinese ginger was Tk150 a month ago, which is now Tk150. Also, local ginger is going for Tk250 which was Tk150 a month ago.

Mohammed Badsha said, "Local garlic is selling at Tk140 per kg which was Tk100 a month ago."

Buyer Mizanur Rahman said, "I came from Hatirpool to Karwan Bazar and the price is high here too. There is no vegetable below Tk60. Onion is being sold at Tk70.

"Our income is not increasing but prices are rising. Now we have to borrow money to buy groceries."

