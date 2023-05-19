Onion price increases again, being sold at Tk80 per kg today

Onion prices have increased by Tk10-13 compared to a week in the capital's kitchen markets.

A visit to Moghbazar, Karwan Bazar in the capital on Friday revealed that onion is currently being sold at Tk80 per kg, which was Tk 70 a week ago.

Mohammad Iman Ali, a seller at Karwan Bazaar, said, "We sold onions for Tk25 before Eid and now we are selling them for Tk80. The price was Tk70 last week."

"We have to buy at a wholesale rate of Tk73 per kg," he added.

Mohammad Sahidul said, who came to the kitchen market to shop for groceries, said, "Seeing the price is high, I bought half a kg of onion. I wanted to buy a kg. But I have to buy according to my income. The price is increasing every week and the government should monitor the market."