Onion price goes up by Tk12 kg in Satkhira

Satkhira markets witnessed around a Tk12 hike in the price of per kg onion as Indian onion import through Bhomra land port remained halted for the last eight days.

Onion import through Bhomra land port has come to a halt since 5 May as the government temporarily suspended imports of the item from India to ensure local farmers get a fair price.

Amir Mamun, assistant commissioner at the customs station of Bhomra land port, said, "Importers are not able to import onions as the commerce ministry temporarily suspended import permit. Every day, at least 60-70 trucks of onions are imported from India through Bhomra port. It has been halted due to the arrival of local onions in the market."

Abdur Rahim Babu, general secretary of Satkhira Boro Bazar Raw Materials Traders Association, said that currently per kg onion is being sold at a wholesale price of Tk34-35 which was Tk24-25 a week ago.

The price of per kg onion has gone up by at least Tk10-12 as Indian onion imports remained halted, he added.

Satkhira District Agriculture and Marketing Officer Saleh Mohammad Abdullah said there is a sufficient supply of local onions in the market.

"Selected good quality onions are being sold at a wholesale price of Tk32. Hopefully, there will be no impact on the market as there is an adequate supply of local onion in the market," Saleh Mohammad said.