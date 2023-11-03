Onion now 140 per kg, more than double of govt set price

Onion and potato seller in a kitchen market in the capital on 3 November 2023. Photo: TBS

The onion price has increased by Tk30 to reach Tk140 per kg in a week, more than double the price set by the government.

Last week, it was Tk110 per kg.

Meanwhile, the price of potatoes has remained steady at Tk60 per kg for two weeks now.

Amid an uncontrollable price hike of daily necessities, the government set the price of onion at Tk64-65 per kg, potato at Tk35-36 per kg and eggs at Tk12 apiece on 14 September.

However, potatoes and onions are being sold at twice the price set by the government a month and a half ago.

Visiting the kitchen markets in Hatirpool, Moghbazar and Karwan Bazar areas, it was seen that local onions are being sold at Tk140 per kg and potatoes at Tk60 per kg.

Tajul Islam, who sells potatoes and onions in the Hatirpool market, said, "Today I bought locally produced onion for Tk136 per kg. If we sell below Tk140, there will be no profit."

Mahmuda Akhter bought half a kg of potatoes for Tk30 and 300 grams of beans for Tk30 from Ambagan, Noyatola. She said it has become difficult to run the family.

"If the prices were lower, I would have bought 1 kg of potatoes," she said.

Also, as the 3-day blockade ended on Thursday and today is a holiday, more people were seen visiting the kitchen markets in the capital.

During the closing session of the National Parliament on Thursday, opposition leader Roshan Ershad said people of all classes are struggling to meet the additional expenses. Even though the expenditure has increased, the income has not. So, they are living on loans, she added.

She said, "When the price rises, intelligence departments in other countries warn against syndicates in their countries. I don't know if that happens in our country.

"It is expected that those who are dishonest traders will be punished and action will be taken according to the law."

The office of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh is next to the Karwan Bazar area. The organisation regularly monitors the market.

Even after this, products are being sold at a higher price than the government-fixed rate in the Karwan Bazaar as well.

Mizanur Rahman, who brought some groceries from Mohammadpur, said, he bought broiler chicken at the Tk190 per kg, bought three eggs for Tk40, two lemons for Tk10. He said, chicken is being cooked in the mess as it is Friday.

Working as a security guard he gets a salary of Tk14,000. He sends Tk6,000 to his village for his wife and son and spends the rest on expenses for himself.

Mizanur Rahman said, the price of everything is increasing but income is not increasing.

"As my wife and son lives with my parents I have to send a little less money. I cannot live ib Dhaka with my wife and children as it is very expensive. My son is only 18 months old, he needs nutritious food. I don't know how I will manage expenses in the future."

Eggs being sold at govt fixed rate

Eggs are now being sold at the government fixed price of Tk12 apiece in big kitchen markets including Kalyanpur Notun Bazar and Karwan Bazar.

However, eggs are still being sold at Tk50 a hali (quartet) which equals to Tk12.5 apiece.

Kalyanpur Notun Bazar egg seller Hafizur Rahman said the supply of eggs is high, so the price has decreased by Tk2 in a week.

He said, "We sell eggs at Tk144 to Tk145 per dozen at the retail level. And if you buy in wholesale, the price will be Tk138-140 taka per dozen."

Vegetable prices decline slightly

Visiting the markers it was seen that the price of vegetables has decreased by Tk15 to Tk20 per kg compared to last week and most of the vegetables are being sold at Tk60 to Tk80 per kg.

Vegetables such as string beans, okra, pointed gourd (potol), ridge gourd (jhinga), snake gourd (chichinga), bitter gourd and a few others are being sold at Tk60 per kilogram.

However, a kilogram of beans is being sold at Tk100 to Tk120 like before.

Rina Begum, a vegetable seller in Moghbazar, said that a week ago, vegetables could not be sold below Tk80. Now the price of most vegetables has decreased by Tk15 to Tk20 per kg in a week.

She thinks the supply of vegetables has increased as winter is approaching, so the price is falling.