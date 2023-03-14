No new import permit for onion through Hili land port after 15 March

Bazaar

UNB
14 March, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 03:32 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Importers are suspecting that onion prices in the country may go up during Ramadan, as the government has decided to not issue new permits for importing Indian onions after 15 March through the Hili land port -- to ensure local farmers get a fair price.

"Large consignments of onions are being imported now through Hili land port to keep prices stable during Ramadan. But the government decided to not issue new onion import permits from India, which may make the onion market unstable," Senior Vice President of Hili Land Port Import-Export Group Shahidul Islam said while speaking at a press conference on Monday night. 

If onion imports stop after March 15, importers will suffer financially. Consumers also have to buy onions at higher prices during Ramadan, he added. 

Mostafizur Rahman, general secretary of the organization, said that it is necessary to continue importing onions throughout the month of Ramadan and keep the prices stable. 

Currently, imported onions are being sold at Tk24 and domestic onions at Tk26 per kg at the retail level. 

