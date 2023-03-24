Meat prices remained out of low-income people's reach even at subsided rates offered by the government on the occasion of Ramadan

Mohammad Badsha is a rickshaw driver by profession. He came to Khamarbari this morning to buy beef at the government's salespoints, but had to leave without buying it as the price was out of his reach.

"Poor people like us cannot buy at these prices. This is for those who are affluent," said Badshah, who lives in Mohammadpur with 5 members of his family.

"I have to pay Tk3,500 for rent. We spend the least on food. I would buy 1kg of beef had it been Tk500. My family could eat a little meat during Ramadan," he added.

Meat prices out of low-income people's reach even at subsidised rates pic.twitter.com/nsVhojuphA— The Business Standard (@tbsnewsdotnet) March 24, 2023

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock took the initiative of selling milk, eggs and meat on mobile at low prices in the capital. The programme was officially inaugurated by the Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim on Thursday (23 March).

Under this initiative, lower-income people will be able to buy beef at Tk640 per kg (market price is Tk750 per kg), mutton at Tk940 per kg (market rate Tk1,100), dressed broiler chicken at Tk340 per kg while the market rate is Tk270 per kg for just the chicken, milk at Tk80 per litre (Tk90) and eggs at Tk10 per piece (Tk12).

"Small packets of half a litre of milk, a small number of eggs, and a packet of half a kilogram of meat will be kept so that people with very low income can buy these products within their means. Our target is not rich people but those who have relatively low-income," Minister of Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim said.

However, after talking to people at the Khamarbari spot on Friday (24 March), it was learned that they cannot afford to buy at these prices.

Most of the people who bought the products are either jobholders or businessmen.

Photo: TBS

Shahidul Patwari has his own house in the Green Road area of the capital. He bought 30 eggs, 1kg of beef, 1kg of chicken; he couldn't buy mutton as it ran out. Shahidul said, his wife told him to go to the spot market from here in the morning.

"My engineer son is well paid. I used to do IT business but quit it for a while. Now I will travel to America," he said.

A CNG auto-rickshaw driver named Imam said, "I thought I would buy from here, but the prices are too high. Mutton is Tk940 per kg, Dressed broiler chicken is Tk340 per kg, it is not for us. Where can I get so much money?"

Preeti Sultana came to buy from the salespoint but went back empty-handed as all goods were sold out.

"More products should have been kept," she said.

Taslima Begum from the Tejgaon area was able to buy only chicken. Taslima said, "After so much trouble, I came here and heard that there is only chicken left. I bought 1kg dressed broiler chicken for Tk340. The price is the same in the market. It would have been better if the price of this chicken was Tk200 per kg here."

Sale of the items started at 9:30am; however, by 11:30am, beef and mutton were sold out, said Mokaaddas Islam, a cashier at the Khamarbari dealership truck.

"We had brought 100kg of beef, 70kg of dress boiler chicken, 2,200 eggs, 200 litres of milk and 7kg of mutton," he added.

Items were sold to 153 people today at the Khamarbari spot. By 12:30pm, all items were sold out.

When asked about affluent people buying from the government-subsidised sale spots, he said "We don't understand who are rich and who are the poor. We sell products to those who stand in line.

During the last Ramadan, the salespoints sold beef at Tk550 per kg, mutton at Tk800 per kg, dressed broiler chicken at Tk200 per kg, milk at Tk60 per litre and four of eggs at Tk30.

When asked why the prices are higher this time, Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association President Mohammad Imran Hossain told The Business Standard, "The production cost and transportation cost have increased a lot due to the increase in the price of fuel oil. Even the vehicle we rented this time costs more than last time."

Photo: TBS

"A buyer will be able to purchase a maximum of one kg of beef, one kg of chicken, one litre of milk, one dozen eggs, and one kg of mutton," he added.

Government-subsidised salespoints in Dhaka

There will be salespoints at Abdul Gani Road adjacent to the Secretariat, Khamarbari Road, Japan Garden City in Mohammadpur, Mirpur 60 feet Road, Azimpur Maternity Hospital, Naya Bazar in Old Dhaka, Arambagh, Notun Bazaar, Kalshi in Mirpur, Khilgaon Railgate, Nakhalpara, Segun Bagicha Kacha Bazar, Bosila of Mohammadpur, Diabari of Uttara, Jatra Bari, Gabtoli, Hazaribagh, Karail slum in Banani, Kamrangirchar and Rampura.