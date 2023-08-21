Local onion prices jump to Tk100 per kg

The price of local onion in the retail market has increased to Tk100 per kilogramme in a span of a day following India's hefty duty on the export of onions. Local onions were being sold for Tk85 per kg yesterday

Local onions were being sold at Tk100 per kg in the kitchen markets of Badda, Kawran Bazar, Rampura, Malibagh and Shantinagar on Monday (21 August).

Imported onions were being sold at Tk80-85 per kg.

However, some shops were still seen local onions at the rate of Tk90 per kg.

Yesterday, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said India increasing export duty will not affect the prices of onion in Bangladesh.

On 19 August, India announced a 40% increase in the export price of onions to protect its own market. Due to this, the price of onion has started to increase in the local market in Bangladesh.