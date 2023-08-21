Local onion prices jump to Tk100 per kg

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 01:53 pm

Local onions were being sold at Tk100 per kg in the kitchen markets of  Badda, Kawran Bazar, Rampura, Malibagh and Shantinagar on Monday

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 01:53 pm
File photo of onions. Picture: Mumit M/TBS
File photo of onions. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

The price of local onion in the retail market has increased to Tk100 per kilogramme in a span of a day following India's hefty duty on the export of onions. Local onions were being sold for  Tk85 per kg yesterday

Local onions were being sold at Tk100 per kg in the kitchen markets of  Badda, Kawran Bazar, Rampura, Malibagh and Shantinagar on Monday (21 August).

Onion market takes heat from India's hefty export duty

Imported onions were being sold at Tk80-85 per kg. 

However, some shops were still seen local onions at the rate of Tk90 per kg.

Yesterday, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said India increasing export duty will not affect the prices of onion in Bangladesh.

On 19 August, India announced a 40% increase in the export price of onions to protect its own market. Due to this, the price of onion has started to increase in the local market in Bangladesh.

