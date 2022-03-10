Investigation team formed to probe edible oil market instability

Bangladesh Competition Commission has formed a three-member enquiry team to investigate the reason behind the price hike and instability in edible oil market.

The investigation team was formed under the Competition Act, 2012, said a press release issued by the commission Thursday (10 March).

The commission has requested all to provide information regarding anti-competitive practices in the market, through the mail secretary.ccb2012@gmail.com.

Edible oil prices continue to soar in the last two months as prices of imported edible oils increased in the international market.

Meanwhile, the government decided to waive value-added tax (VAT) on soybean oil till 30 June.

