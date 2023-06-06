Indian onions start reaching Satkhira, leading to prices easing down

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

As the government declared the resumption of onion imports after more than two months of restriction, onions from India started arriving in Bangladesh through several land ports -- causing prices to ease down.

On Monday afternoon, 11 trucks with 287 metric tonnes of onions entered through Bhomra port of Satkhira, and about 10 more trucks loaded with onions were waiting to enter the port this morning.

Confirming the development, Bhomra Land Port Superintendent Iftekharuddin said since the government permitted onion import, those who have old LC are trying to import onions by taking new LC.

However, as the news of onion import broke out, prices started to go down by about Tk 25 per kg in Satkhira. Onions, sold at Tk 90-100 per kg just a few days ago, came down to Tk 75-80 this morning.

Abdul Bari, an onion trader at Sultanpur Bara Bazar in Satkhira, said the price of onion was Tk 90-100 per kg till Sunday. Onion prices have come down since Monday after the government announced the decision to import onions. The trader believes that the price of onions will come down further.

The government stopped importing onions from India since March 16 this year, to ensure fair prices for onions produced by local farmers.

On June 4, the agriculture ministry took the decision to allow the import of onions, considering the unusual price hike.

