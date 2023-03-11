If people don't buy in excess, there will be no price hike of essentials ahead of Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

Bazaar

UNB
11 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 11:37 am

Related News

If people don't buy in excess, there will be no price hike of essentials ahead of Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

UNB
11 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 11:37 am
If people don&#039;t buy in excess, there will be no price hike of essentials ahead of Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said there will be no price hike of daily essentials if people refrained from purchasing excess items ahead of Ramadan.

"Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members, police and executive magistrates will monitor markets and there will be no price hike of essential items if people do not buy excess items ahead of Ramadan," he said.

The commerce minister said this while talking to reporters after attending a programme at Chandpur Police Lines Auditorium on Friday (10 March).

Due to the dollar price going up, prices of daily essentials have gone up in many countries and the prices of imported goods have also seen a rise in Bangladesh, he said.

Keeping this in mind, the government has started selling edible oil, sugar, dates, chickpeas and lentils through the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at low prices for one crore low-income families, he added.

From Thursday, TCB started selling daily essentials ahead of Ramadan.

The cardholders can buy goods at subsidized rates from specific TCB sales points and dealers' outlets.

A cardholder can buy two litres of soybean oil, two kg lentils, sugar, chickpea and a kg of dates at a time.

The cardholders can buy sugar at Tk60 per kg, date at Tk100/kg, lentils at Tk70, chickpeas at Tk50 and soybean oil at Tk110/litre.

Top News

Ramadan / daily essentials 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

10m | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

25m | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

3h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

3h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

3h | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

16h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

17h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway