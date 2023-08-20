Hilsa prices decreasing as supply increases in Khulna

BSS
20 August, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2023, 08:34 pm

Hilsa prices decreasing as supply increases in Khulna

A flotilla of fishermen return to shore, laden with bountiful catches of Hilsa. Photo: Nupa Alam/TBS
The price of Hilsa fish has been decreasing as its supply has increased in Khulna's kitchen markets over the last few days.

Several buyers and sellers have noted that the price of Hilsa had risen in the past few days, but it is now being sold at a nominally lower price.

During a visit to several kitchen markets in the city, this reporter observed that the supply of Hilsa fish has increased in recent days, which has piqued the interest of city residents in purchasing Hilsa.

Photo: Nupa Alam
In Sandhya Bazar's kitchen markets, Hilsa weighing over 400 grams is being sold for Taka 550 to 600 per kilogram, while Hilsa weighing over 800 grams is priced at Taka 1100 per kilogram. Additionally, Hilsa weighing over 900 grams is being sold at Taka 1300 per kilogram, a decrease from the previous price of Taka 1800 per kilogram. Hilsa weighing more than one kilogram is now priced at Taka 1500, down from Taka 2600 to 2800 just a few days ago.

Tauhid Hossain, a fish trader, mentioned that the supply of Hilsa has been increasing over the last two or three days in Khulna's kitchen markets, leading to a gradual decrease in price. He anticipates that the price will continue to decrease in the near future.

Photo: Nupa Alam
Speaking to BSS, some buyers expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that the price of Hilsa fish is still higher than desired for customers.

"We will be satisfied when the price of one kilogram of Hilsa comes down to Taka 1000 to Taka 1100," said one buyer.

Joydeb Pal, Khulna District Fisheries Officer, explained to BSS that the prices of Hilsa have not decreased due to the high demand abroad, as well as fish traders' preference for selling in Dhaka and nearby areas, given the reduced distance from the coastal belt following the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

He added that even though farmers are catching a significant amount of Hilsa from the Bay of Bengal and the rivers adjacent to the Sundarbans, people in the Khulna region have struggled to obtain an adequate supply of Hilsa fish."

