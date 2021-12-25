Higher sales, prices bring smiles to Jashore’s flower growers

Highlights

The price of flowers has doubled from a month ago

Farmers happy with three day sales of Tk1.50 cr from 14-16 December

Higher sales expected on the next three special days --(Pohela Falgun, Valentine's Day, Independence Day)

Higher demand helps farmers recover from Cyclone Amphan, Covid-19 losses

Flowers are cultivated on10,000 hectares of land in eight Jashore upazilas

5,500 farmers in Jhikorgachcha upazila grow flowers

Farmers in Godkhali and Panisara areas of Jashore, widely known for flowers, are happy with the higher price and sale of flowers in the last two national days—Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day.

Flower growers in two unions of Jhikorghachcha upazila say the price of flowers has increased two-fold relative to a month ago. Centering the two national days, they sold flowers worth Tk1.5 crore in three days –14-16 December.

They hope for a further increase in the sale and price of flowers on the next special days – 13-14 February and 21 February (Pohela Falgun, Valentine Day and International Mother Language Day) and 26 March (Independence Day).

Marigolds were at the top, both in sales as well as price. Centering the two national days, marigolds sold for Tk800-Tk900 per kilogram, which was previously Tk250-Tk300; Roses were Tk4-6 per piece, which was Tk1.50-Tk2, and tube roses went for Tk8.50-10 per stem, which was Tk7-8 earlier.

Photo: TBS

Gladiolas sold for Tk6-15 a stem which was Tk3-6 last year. Gerbera daisies sold for Tk12-14 which was earlier Tk6-8. To tie-up flower bouquets and wreaths, Kamini leaves were Tk60 per bunch that previously went for Tk20-25. Gypsy flowers sold for Tk30-40 which were Tk20-25.

Alamgir Hossain, a flower grower in Godkhali, said he cultivated flowers on 2 bighas of land. In the last two years, his business has taken a steep dive due to the restrictions on public gatherings amid a rising Covid-19 infection rate. This year, he sold flowers worth more than Tk1 lakh on Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day.

With higher prices and sales, flower farmers are hopeful about recovering from their losses due to Cyclone Amphan and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: TBS

Mokhlesur Rahman, another flower grower, said as Covid-19 has eased slightly, the demand for flowers has also increased this month of December. And the price of every type of flower has increased multifold compared to last year. On Victory Day, he sold flowers worth Tk70,000.

Hopefully, roses worth Tk2 lakh and Chinese long sticks worth Tk1.50 lakh will sell next February, he said.

Hossain, a Panisara union farmer, said he sold flowers worth Tk50,000 on the two national days although his earnings were below Tk10,000 from flower sales last year.

He hoped to recover the loss incurred last year with the sale of flowers on the next three special days.

Photo: TBS

According to the Bangladesh Flower Society, farmers have cultivated flowers on 10,000 hectares of land in eight upazilas of Jashore. 5,500 farmers of Godkhali-Panisara unions of Jhikorgachcha upazila are engaged in flower farming. They have cultivated flowers on 6,000 hectares of land.

BFS President Abdur Rahim hopes that flowers worth about Tk2 crore will be sold across the country, for 31st night celebrations.

"In the last two years, flower growers in the country have suffered significant losses due to cyclone Amphan and Covid-19-induced lockdowns. Hopefully, farmers will be able to recover their losses in February next," he added.