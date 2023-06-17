High prices of sacrificial cattle distress buyers, sellers in Ctg

Highlights:

Cattle prices jump following around a 60% hike in fodder prices

Government officials anticipate 10%-20% hike in sacrificial cattle price

Livestock farmers worry about getting return on investments

People struggling under inflation fear not being able to afford pricier sacrificial cattle

A hike in fodder prices has raised the prices of cattle, making livestock farmers in Chattogram worried about getting returns on their investments ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, and customers about being able to afford a sacrificial animal.

According to livestock farmers, the price of a medium sized cow weighing 5 maund (around 200 kg) has increased from around Tk1.6 lakh last year to around Tk1.9 lakh this year, while the price of a big cow weighing 10 maund (around 400 kg) increased from about Tk3 lakh last year to around Tk3.6 lakh this year.

As per the Department of Livestock Services in Chattogram, farmers in the district have fattened around 8.42 lakh cattle on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha this year. However, there is a demand for 8.79 lakh cattle during this season – 35,000 more than what is currently available.

An analysis of the Department of Livestock Services' data shows that the demand for sacrificial animals in Chattogram increases by 15% every year. However, the number of cows raised in the district targeting the Eid-ul-Azha has dropped by 8,478 compared to last year. The impact of reduced production against increased demand will affect the market, said farmers.

Livestock Officer Dr Md Alamgir told TBS, "The small shortage of animals will be filled with cattle brought from different parts of the country, including Bogura, Dinajpur and Kushtia, but the price will be very high.

"The price of a cow will be around Tk45,000 per maund. I am afraid that the price of sacrificial animals will increase by 20% compared to last year."

Visiting a cow farm recently, Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Dr Nahid Rashid told the media that there were around 1.25 crore cattle available in the country, which is sufficient for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, but still the cattle prices may increase by 10% this year.

Fearing that high-priced cattle would remain unsold, farmers and cattle traders this year have focused on rearing small and medium cows rather than big ones. Moreover, many have reduced the number of cows they fatten, targeting Eid-ul-Azha.

Imtiaz Raihan, a young farmer from Kaptai Road area, told TBS, "Last year I sold 70 cows, but I did not get the expected prices. So, this year I fattened only 30 cows.

"Buyers have already started coming to the farm, but many of them do not agree with my price as they do not consider the impact of the hike on fodder prices."

Many middle- or lower-middle income earners who offered sacrifices alone previously have been thinking about buying sacrificial animals in partnership with others or not offering sacrifice at all this year due to the hike in cattle prices.

Motaleb Hossain, a resident of Chandgaon area, told TBS, "I usually sacrifice a small cow priced at around Tk70,000 by saving from household expenses throughout the year, but this year I doubt whether I can buy a sacrificial animal with my budget."

Fodder price hike hits cattle market

Farmers said due to an increase in the prices of various ingredients, including corn, mills have reduced animal feed production and raised their prices.

According to the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association, animal feed prices have jumped by over 60% in the last one year.

"I made a profit by fattening cows and selling them ahead of Eid-ul-Azha in the last four years. The price of fodder has jumped sharply in the last one year, causing an increase in prices of sacrificial animals. So I am worried about getting the expected price at a time when people are already struggling with rising commodity prices," Mohammad Sohel, a livestock farmer in the Chandgaon area of Chattogram, told The Business Standard yesterday.

According to the latest data from the Department of Livestock Services, Chattogram farmers fattened around 3.2 lakh cattle on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in 2015, which increased to 8.42 lakh in 2023.

Imran Hossain, president of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association, said, "The demand for fattened cattle increased immensely a few years ago, when illegal imports of cows to the country was stopped. Farmers got good prices for their cattle at the time.

"More and more educated youths and returnee migrants have recently been turning to animal husbandry. In this situation, government initiatives are needed to reduce the price of animal feed."

To get the desired prices, farmers and traders have demanded a stop to sales of cattle brought into the country illegally.