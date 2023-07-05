Green chillies Tk400 per kg in Satkhira markets due to inadequate supply

Even with sufficient import, inadequate supply to local markets led to a price hike of green chillies to Tk400 per kilogram in Satkhira on Wednesday (5 July).

The wholesale price is around Tk350-360 taka, which was Tk150-200 just two days ago.

Some 207 metric tonnes of Indian green chilli were imported through the Bhomra port in recent days.

After the Eid holidays, the land port's activities resumed on 2 July with an import of 70 metric tonnes in seven trucks. On 3 July, 68 metric tonnes were imported in eight trucks and on 4 July, 69 metric tonnes were imported in seven trucks.

In Satkhira's Sultanganj Bazar, the supply of green chilli decreased. It is being sold at Tk360-400 per kg in the local market.

Regarding the sufficient import but low supply, Abdur Rahim Babu, the general secretary of the local market traders' association said the importers do not supply goods to the market from the port.

"If we buy from them, we have to take truckloads of goods. So, traders of the Bhomra port's green chillies market are buying from wholesalers in Khulna. This increases transportation costs as well," he said.

"If we can bring 30 sacks (50kg per sack) of green chillies daily from Bhomra port to the market, the price per kg will be Tk100," Babu added.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Bhomra CNF Agents' Association Maksud Khan said traders from Dhaka and Chattogram are importing green chillies but these are not being sold in the local market.

Bhomra Customs Assistant Commissioner Niamul Hasan said 207 metric tonnes of green chilli have been imported from India in the past three days and the process is ongoing.

Deputy Commissioner of Satkhira Mohammad Humayun Kabir said a campaign is underway to control the market situation.