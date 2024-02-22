Govt withdraws decision to hike sugar price considering 'public suffering'

The government has stepped back from its decision to hike the sugar price to Tk160 considering the sufferings of the public.

"The decision has been withdrawn considering public suffering," the industries ministry said in a press statement on Thursday (22 February) night.

Earlier on the day, the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industry Corporation (BSFIC) under the industries ministry issued a notice stating that the maximum retail price of the state-owned mills producing sugar has been set at Tk160 per kg, an increase of Tk20 per kg.

The price of sugar produced by the BSFIC has been fixed in line with the product's international and domestic market price, the earlier notification also said.