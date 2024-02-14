Govt website with detailed commodity prices coming in March: Titu

The government is developing a website which will have updated commodity prices at different levels, alongside information on the production source of the goods, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu said today (14 February).

The website is set to launch next month, he said during the MCCI quarterly (January-March) lunch meeting this afternoon.

The minister, however, did not provide any details as to how many commodities will be listed on the website or the date of the launch.

Apart from the website, the government is also launching several other initiatives from next month, including ensuring the name, price and milling dates of rice on rice sacks to ensure proper management of the market.

"Currently, the biggest challenge is market management. The Ministry of Commerce has taken the initiative to set up a smart marketing system for proper management. The reflections of the initiatives are expected to be seen from March," State Minister Titu said on the occasion.

He said middlemen enjoy many benefits on the production costs of water, edible oil and other products.

"It's not right. These should be fixed," he said.

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) President Kamran T Rahman presided over the event at the organisation's office in Motijheel of the capital.

He also called on the big companies to supply food at fair prices during the Muslim holy month.

"The government does not want to control the market by policing. Market will operate on a demand-supply basis. But keep in mind that it is not a free market, but a controlled market.

"The government will take other initiatives, including increasing the supply of TCB products. Measures are being taken so that no one can influence the price of products," he said.

Titu also said initiatives are being taken to hold fairs in 23 countries around the world on Pahela Boishakh in 2025 to create a global market for the SME sector.

"Product diversification, GI will be ensured. An ETP will be set up in the leather industry city on a PPP model. This has already been approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs."

During the meeting with the state minister, traders made various recommendations including involving the private sector in controlling commodity prices, conducting raids against unscrupulous traders throughout the year, increasing supply of TCI, stopping harassment by the National Board of Revenue, exploring the potential of the SME sector.