Govt waives VAT on soybean oil till 30 June

Bazaar

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 03:25 pm

Related News

Govt waives VAT on soybean oil till 30 June

"In case of soybean oil, 15% exemption has been given at production stage and 5% at consumer level," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said

TBS Report
10 March, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2022, 03:25 pm
Govt waives VAT on soybean oil till 30 June

The government has decided to waive value-added tax (VAT) on soybean oil till 30 June,  Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said. 

"In case of soybean oil, 15% exemption has been given at production stage and 5% at consumer level," the minister said after a meeting of the government's purchase committee on Thursday (10 March). 

An official of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) VAT department said that no SRO has been issued yet; it may be next week.

Presently, 15% VAT is imposed on the import stage, 15% on production stage and 5% on supply stage. VAT may be revoked at the production and supply stage, the official added. 

Earlier, the NBR said that is considering withdrawing the VAT on the import of edible oils to restrain soaring prices in the country.

However, no final decision has been made in this regard yet, according to NBR sources.

The Bangladesh Tariff Commission and the Ministry of Commerce have urged the NBR several times to withdraw VAT on edible oil imports.

The ticking oil bomb

On Monday (7 March), the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) also urged the government to withdraw VAT for three months.

Currently, there is an imposition of 15% VAT on edible oil at the import level. Moreover, there is another 15% VAT imposed at the retail level, which is adjustable with the import VAT.

However, the total amount of VAT importers need to pay has gone up as prices of imported edible oils increased in the international market, which created a downward pressure from importers to consumers.

As prices continue to soar in the last two months, demand for VAT exemption was reiterated from various quarters.

Economy / Top News

Oil / soybean oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Switching jobs? Ask yourself these questions first

53m | Pursuit
Human capital might be your most reliable source of retirement income. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Retiring is not necessarily the same as not working

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to effectively find jobs through social media

5h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

Iron curtain comes down on energy

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

Salman Khan's surprise on Women's Day

18h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

Shakib Al Hasan rested till 30 April

18h | Videos
Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

Mbappe in PSG squad despite a knock

19h | Videos
Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market