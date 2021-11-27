Govt sets price of agro-products with highest profit for farmers

Bazaar

Shawkat Ali
27 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 11:05 am

Related News

Govt sets price of agro-products with highest profit for farmers

Agronomists are a bit skeptical about whether farmers or producers will be able to benefit much with the logical pricing

Shawkat Ali
27 November, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 11:05 am
Govt sets price of agro-products with highest profit for farmers

The government has set the logical price of some agricultural products at production, wholesale and retail levels so that the highest rate of profit can be ensured for farmers.

Under the Agriculture Marketing Policy-2021, issued this month, the Directorate of Agriculture Marketing (DAM) has set a separate rate of profit for farmers, wholesalers and retailers, DAM sources said.

According to the policy, farmers who produce paddy, rice, wheat, maize and other food grains can set the price of their produce by adding 30% to the production cost while wholesalers can make 15% and retailers 25% profit.  

The rate of profit has also been set for various other agro-products including jute, tea, cotton, tobacco, lentils, all kinds of fish (fresh, dried and frozen), egg, milk, juice, pickle and chips.  

For fruits, the DAM keeps the option of 30% profit at farmer and retailer level and 20% profit at the wholesale level.

Besides, the producers are allowed to make the highest 40% profit by selling onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, chili, potatoes, vegetables and flowers.

However, agronomist Dr Mohammad Jahangir Alam Khan is a bit skeptical about whether farmers or producers will be able to benefit much from the Directorate of Agriculture Marketing's fixed price rate.

"This obviously will have a positive effect on the market. But, there is little chance that the farmer will get the logical price set by the DAM," he said.

To reach its benefit to the farmer-level, the government has to create a structure for making a balance between demand and production, he suggested.

People involved in market monitoring said the onion, potato and rice markets have been experiencing the most instability in recent years. It is easy to monitor the market if the rate of logical price is determined.

Deputy Director (Dhaka division) of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) Manjur Mohammad Shahriar told TBS if the prices are fixed at the producer, wholesaler and retailer level, the traders will not dare to hike the prices of any product.

DNCRP monitors commodity prices in the markets throughout the year. The organisation conducts monitoring activities in the field of commodity prices keeping in view the directives of the commerce ministry and DAM.

People concerned say farmers often have to sell at a price lower than the cost of production although they always produce crops at risk. 

The Agriculture Marketing Policy makes it mandatory to display the wholesale and retail selling prices of agricultural products and agricultural inputs at open places and to keep the original receipt of the purchased product in the business establishment. Super shops have to provide all information regarding its establishment to the local DAM office.

According to the policy, wholesalers and retailers must obtain a licence to trade agricultural products in the designated market.

The policy calls for the formation of a national agricultural marketing coordination committee to implement it across the country.  The 24-member body -- with the agriculture minister as advisor and agriculture secretary as chairman -- will sit at least once a year to discuss the overall situation.

This policy was formulated under the power of Section-28 of the Agricultural Marketing Act, 2018, sources said.

Economy / Top News

agro-products / Agro based product / Farmers / Agro Farm / agro / agro bangladesh / Agro entrepreneurs / agro goods / Agro Industries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asian Openbill on a marsh. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Openbill: A bird that baffled Julian Huxley and endured a parade of poisoned snails

2h | Panorama
CMED’s trained paramedics go door to door documenting health conditions like blood pressure, diabetes, BMI etc. Photo: Courtesy

CMED: Providing villagers with affordable healthcare at home through ‘health accounts’

2h | Panorama
2022 Honda City RS

2022 Honda City RS

3h | Wheels
From fossil fuel to renewable energy

From fossil fuel to renewable energy

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

1d | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

1d | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

2d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 