Govt rejects proposal to increase edible oil prices

The government has rejected the latest proposal to increase the prices of edible oil.

The Ministry of Commerce will assess whether there is any credible reason to hike prices and decide on the matter after 15 days, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told reporters following a meeting with cooking oil traders on Wednesday morning.

The minister said that prices of edible oil will not go up in the next 15 days, rather traders have been urged to reduce prices.

"A decision in this regard will be taken considering the local and global market situation," he added.

Commerce ministry Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Additional Secretary AHM Safiquzzaman, Citigroup Director Biswajit Saha, TK Group's Safiul Athar Taslim along with representatives of other edible oil companies attended today's meeting.

Earlier this month, traders had come up with the proposal citing price hike of edible oil in international global.

Later, the commerce ministry, instead of responding to the proposal, decided to inspect the factories.

The price of bottled soybean oil is Tk160/litre.

The traders proposed to increase the price of this edible oil by Tk8 per litre. In that case, the price in the retail market would be Tk168/litre.

The mill's gate price would be Tk158/litre, and the distributor price would be Tk162/litre.