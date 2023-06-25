Govt nods to green chilli import to tame price hike

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 10:29 pm

photo/Collected
photo/Collected

Four days after the premier advised people to dry chilli for the rainy season, the government has given a nod to 30 companies to import the spice in the wake of spiralling prices in the local market ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

The agriculture ministry on Sunday gave approval to the purchase proposals from traders for importing 11,600 tonnes of green chilli. It also gave a nod to 68 traders for importing 55,600 tonnes of tomatoes, said a press release of the ministry. 

According to the Department of Agricultural Marketing, green chilies are sold at Tk250-280 per kg in the kitchen markets in the capital which was Tk120-130 a month ago. Tomatoes were sold at Tk110-130 per kg which was Tk60-70 a month ago.

During visits to several kitchen markets in the city on Sunday, it was found that green chilies are sold at Tk300-350 and tomatoes are sold at Tk80-100.

The supply of the spice declines as green chilli fields have been damaged due to heavy rains across the country, traders claimed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at a press conference on 21 June, said no one can go to the chilli field to pick the crop during the monsoon. "I would like to invite everyone from now on to buy chilies and keep them dry. During the rainy season, the price may increase, then you can have those."

The supply of green chilies declines in the market. Besides, the price of dry chilies has also increased due to the increased demand on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh data, local dry chilies were sold at Tk400-420 per kg and imported dry chilies at Tk420-450 per kg in the markets of the capital on Sunday.

