Fame of Hasu’s chyapa shutki travels far and wide

Bazaar

Hossain Shahid
10 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 09:39 am

Related News

Fame of Hasu’s chyapa shutki travels far and wide

Hossain Shahid
10 September, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 09:39 am
Hasu Mia’s “chepa shutki” stall in Mymensingh bustles with customers reflecting the popularity of the dried fish. Hasu Mia sells self-made chepa shutki, at Tk1200 per kg, three-day a week at Nandail municipality bazaar. Photo: TBS
Hasu Mia’s “chepa shutki” stall in Mymensingh bustles with customers reflecting the popularity of the dried fish. Hasu Mia sells self-made chepa shutki, at Tk1200 per kg, three-day a week at Nandail municipality bazaar. Photo: TBS

Some people may sneer at 'chyapa shutki', a semi-dried traditional fermented fish. But to many, from different districts of greater Mymensingh, chyapa shutki means a mouth-watering food item.

In fact, the fame of "Hasu's chyapa shutki" of Mymensingh has reached people in many parts of the country and Middle East countries for its quality and smell. 

Hasu Mia from village Savar in Nandail upazila sells self-made chyapa shutki three days a week at Nandail municipality market. This semi-dried fish is sold for Tk1,200 per kg.

Every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, there is a huge rush at his shop, traders and buyers at the market told The Business Standard. 

During a recent visit, TBS found a huge rush of buyers in front of Hasu Mia's stall.

Fozunnesa, a local resident who buys chyapa, also called hiddal, told TBS, "There are many producers of chyapa in the market. But all are not of the same quality. So, I buy from Hasu Mia around the year."

Rukon Uddin, a buyer from Kishoreganj, said, "The quality and smell of Hasu's chyapa is very different from others. So, I have come to the market to buy this for my mother."

But this fame did not come overnight. It is only in the last four years that Hasu Mia's chyapa shutki has become a popular name although he has been in the trade for a long time.

Many online sellers also buy Hasu's chyapa and sell those in different areas of the country on social media platforms.

Hasu Mia said, "I sell shutki worth Tk35 lakh-40 lakh annually.  I appointed two persons to help me with the business."

Not only people from different parts of the country, Bangladeshis living in different countries buy Hasu's goods. 

He applies traditional fermentation methods for making chyapa shutki.

About the process, Hasu said he needs better quality puti fish, the key ingredient. After cleaning very well, the fish is dried in light sunlight. Then the semi-dried puti fish is kept in underground matka – pear-shaped earthenware – for making the famous chyapa.

It takes a few months to complete the whole process.

"The usual period of maturation is six-seven months," Hasu Mia said.

He said, "I do not use salt in making shutki and apply some other process which makes my produce different from others."

However, he won't disclose those techniques. 

Hasu Mia said keeping the quality of his shutki intact is the key reason for attracting consumers from various districts. 

"I have a plan to boost production keeping its quality intact," he said.

Economy / Top News

Chyapa shutki / Shutki / Mymensingh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Akbar Ali Khan. Illustration: TBS

Remembering the life and times of Akbar Ali Khan: A public intellectual par excellence

2h | Panorama
Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

19h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

21h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

12h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

15h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

19h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’