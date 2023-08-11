Egg prices jump high as each sells for Tk15

The price of eggs has increased abnormally in a span of 4-5 days in the capital. In many grocery shops, each egg was being sold for Tk15 and a hali of eggs was being sold for Tk58 on Friday (11 August).

Feroz Alam, a shopkeeper in Kalyanpur, said that the wholesale price of eggs has increased.

"We are now selling eggs at Tk58 per hali and Tk15 if you take one. 5 days ago I sold eggs at Tk50," he added.

Traders in the capital's Kawran Bazar kitchen market were selling per hali of eggs at Tk55 and a dozen selling at Tk160.

"4 days ago I sold a dozen for Tk140. A dozen eggs were sold for Tk150 a week ago. It was Tk140-145 in the previous week," said a trader named Yasin.

In such a situation, the Department of Consumer Rights Protection conducted a special raid on the Kawran Bazar kitchen market of the capital on Thursday (10 August) night.

The campaign was led by Assistant Director of Consumer Rights Abdul Jabbar Mondal.

At that time, an egg trader was fined Tk20,000 for not being able to show the cash memo due to the mismatch between the purchase price and the selling price.

Abdul Jabbar Mondal said that they have seen a big difference between buying and selling prices of eggs.

He said that the operation was carried out due to the sudden increase in the price of eggs.

They have come to the field to see if there is any manipulation in the market, he added.

The official said that the operation will be conducted across the country from Saturday (12 August) to control the price of eggs.