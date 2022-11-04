Dhaka South's 5th farmers' market inaugurated in Khilgaon

Bazaar

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 10:43 pm

Related News

Dhaka South's 5th farmers' market inaugurated in Khilgaon

Khilgaon’s Krishoker Bazar will be open every Friday from 7am to 2pm

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 10:43 pm
Dhaka South&#039;s 5th farmers&#039; market inaugurated in Khilgaon

Dhaka South's fifth Krishoker Bazar (farmers' market) was inaugurated at the capital's Khilgaon on Friday, under the Dhaka Food System Project of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation to set up area-based farmers' markets in Dhaka metropolis.

The project aims at creating direct communication between farmers and consumers. Besides, the availability of safe food for city dwellers as well as the proper price of products for farmers will be ensured.

Six farmers' markets will be established in Dhaka South under the programme.

Khilgaon's Krishoker Bazar will be open every Friday from 7am to 2pm. Ten safe farmers verified by Agriculture Extension Department from Rupganj will sell their produce.

Swe Min Zaw, regional executive officer of Dhaka South (Region 2), who was present at the occasion as the chief guest, said that Dhaka South has the plan to set up a market in each ward. A corner for Krishoker Bazar can be provided in these markets, which will make the market sustainable.

Dhaka South Ward-1 Councillor Mahbubul Alam said they will cooperate to make it successful and sustainable through regular monitoring to ensure that no traders or middlemen can sell vegetables here instead of farmers.

Farhana Islam Doli, councillor of reserved constituencies 1, 11, and 12, said the market management committee should be aware of quality and price control, and waste management.

Agriculture Extension Officer of Rupganj Niharanjan Roy said, "The Agriculture Extension Department has currently emphasized on safe and organic cultivation of vegetables. The farmers who are selected under this programme, grow vegetables safely and are under regular monitoring by the Upazila Agriculture Office. So we can guarantee the food quality."

Top News

khilgaon / farmer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

10h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

8h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

13h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

1h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

10h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested