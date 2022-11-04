Dhaka South's 5th farmers' market inaugurated in Khilgaon

Dhaka South's fifth Krishoker Bazar (farmers' market) was inaugurated at the capital's Khilgaon on Friday, under the Dhaka Food System Project of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation to set up area-based farmers' markets in Dhaka metropolis.

The project aims at creating direct communication between farmers and consumers. Besides, the availability of safe food for city dwellers as well as the proper price of products for farmers will be ensured.

Six farmers' markets will be established in Dhaka South under the programme.

Khilgaon's Krishoker Bazar will be open every Friday from 7am to 2pm. Ten safe farmers verified by Agriculture Extension Department from Rupganj will sell their produce.

Swe Min Zaw, regional executive officer of Dhaka South (Region 2), who was present at the occasion as the chief guest, said that Dhaka South has the plan to set up a market in each ward. A corner for Krishoker Bazar can be provided in these markets, which will make the market sustainable.

Dhaka South Ward-1 Councillor Mahbubul Alam said they will cooperate to make it successful and sustainable through regular monitoring to ensure that no traders or middlemen can sell vegetables here instead of farmers.

Farhana Islam Doli, councillor of reserved constituencies 1, 11, and 12, said the market management committee should be aware of quality and price control, and waste management.

Agriculture Extension Officer of Rupganj Niharanjan Roy said, "The Agriculture Extension Department has currently emphasized on safe and organic cultivation of vegetables. The farmers who are selected under this programme, grow vegetables safely and are under regular monitoring by the Upazila Agriculture Office. So we can guarantee the food quality."