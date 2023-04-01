Ctg Teribazar eyes Tk1,500cr sales on eid

People flock to Teribazar in the port city Chattogram, the country’s second largest readymade garment hub, for eid shopping. The hundred-year-old hub is popular for cheaper clothings, cosmetics, and other outfits. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Traders at the country's second largest readymade garment hub, Teribazar in the port city Chattogram, expect sales worth Tk1,500 crore centring this Eid-ul-Fitr, in spite of price hikes and economic pressure.

"Our traders have sourced a wide variety of clothing from different countries such as India, Pakistan, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand with an investment of Tk20 lakh to Tk1 crore per outlet," Teribazar Traders Association General Secretary Ahmed Hossain said.

"Although price hikes are in place, we expect at least Tk1,500 crore of sales this time," he told The Business Standard.

The clothing hub, previously known as Bakshirhat which accommodates some 3,000 outlets in 110 different-sized markets, is passing peak hours in wholesaling outfits. Most of the customers are retailers from Cumilla, Noakhali, Cox's Bazar, Hill Tract districts and other parts of the Chattogram division. Individual customers have also started to flock to the area for eid shopping for comparatively low prices.

"There are some advantages in shopping from these markets," said Sanjida Akter, a housewife who came to Teribazar on Wednesday for eid shopping. "I feel relaxed as there are options for bargaining prices and choosing from a wide range of collections. Teribazar is always meant for eid shopping, no doubt."

Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

Sanjida, however, said prices are a bit higher this time than that of yesteryears. Talking to TBS, several other customers also said the same.

Readymade garments such as sarees, three-pieces, panjabi, shirts, pants and suits are the popular items in the hub. Sales of whole clothes, bed sheets and curtains are also higher this time, traders said.

Individual customers were very low in number in the first week of Ramadan, but the number has been on the rise with the passage of time. Mega malls, including New Rajpari, Sana, Sharika, Mone Rekho, Navarun, are now abuzz with eid shoppers.

"Considering demands of eid customers, we have imported various-design of fabrics such as katan, linen, jamdani, cotton, net, georgette, chiffon and digital prints from India and other countries," Abu Huraira, manager of Mone Rekho mega mall, told The Business Standard.

"The demand for local clothes have also increased by leaps and bounds for improved quality and cheaper prices," added Mohiuddin Manik, the owner of New Rajpari.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

They said although inflation has affected the eid market a bit, they are optimistic about brisk sales in the coming days before eid.

Bakshirhat to Teribazar

The several-kilometre-wide and hundred-year-old clothing hub, previously known as Bakshirhat, has been popular for whole clothes since the early 19th century. Indian Marwari traders used to bring whole clothes and sarees to this market from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, and Myanmar until Bangladesh's independence. Local traders of Chattogram took over the business over the past five decades and rebranded the area as Teribazar. They established modern markets near old shops and promoted readymade garments, instead of whole clothes.

All types of ornaments, cosmetics, shoes and other products are now also available there. Traders said large shops usually see Tk5-8 lakh sales every day throughout the year, and the sales jump to Tk20-30 lakh on the occasion of eid.