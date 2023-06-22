Commerce ministry will not hold meetings with sugar companies before Eid regarding new prices: Tipu

Bazaar

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 12:29 pm

Related News

Commerce ministry will not hold meetings with sugar companies before Eid regarding new prices: Tipu

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 12:29 pm
File Photo: Pixabay
File Photo: Pixabay

The Ministry of Commerce will not hold any meetings with sugar companies before Eid regarding new prices, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today. 

"The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection will monitor the market to ensure the companies do not charge extra during this time," Tipu Munshi said in response to questions from reporters at a national seminar on Ayurvedic medicine at the Secretariat on Thursday (22 June). 

"The price of sugar has increased in the international market. On the other hand, the price of edible oil has decreased. There is a proposal from the sugar traders to increase the price. The Tariff Commission has also prepared a review report in that regard. But now it is not possible to hold any meeting with the sugar traders to adjust the price. The price will be fixed after Eid al-Adha," the minister added. 

The commerce minister said that there is an assessment of the price of sugar, adding, "the consumer rights commission should monitor the market. It should be ensured that the companies do not charge more than the recommendations of the Tariff Commission."

He said that efforts are being made to reduce VAT on sugar and other tariffs.

Recently sugar companies have increased the price of sugar up to Tk25 per kg recently without the commerce ministry's approval.

Currently, sugar is being sold at a price ranging from Tk40 to Tk160 per kg depending on the company.

Economy / Markets / Top News

Sugar prices / Sugar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

28m | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

2h | Panorama
The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

18h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

17h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

21h | TBS Stories
Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions