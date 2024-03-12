Commerce ministry fixes wholesale price for common, Zahidi variety dates

The Ministry of Commerce has revised the wholesale prices of both the common date and the widely popular Zahidi variety this Ramadan.

According to State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, the prices for ordinary or low-quality dates have been fixed at Tk150 to Tk165 per kilogram.

For the widely-used Zahidi variety dates, the prices have been set between Tk170 to Tk180.

"Considering the imported prices of various types of dates, imposed duties and taxes, and other expenses of importers, the Ministry of Commerce has determined the value-based minimum rational price per kilogram of dates," reads a ministry press release issued today.

It also ordered to make necessary arrangements for selling dates based on the determined wholesale prices.

State Minister Ahasanul Islam said the pricing of dates has been decided with the well-being of ordinary citizens in mind.

However, the ministry has not set prices for premium quality or expensive dates.