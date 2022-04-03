Commerce minister finds soybean oil still selling at higher prices

Bazaar

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 09:34 pm

Related News

Commerce minister finds soybean oil still selling at higher prices

The minister also found some irregularities in the market such as the absence of price lists in front of shops and the lack of proper documentation by traders

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 09:34 pm
Commerce minister finds soybean oil still selling at higher prices

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi found soybean oil still being sold at up to Tk168 per litre, which is Tk8 higher than the government-fixed price of Tk160, while visiting the capital's Karwan Bazar kitchen market on Sunday, the first day of Ramadan. 

Even the oil price was higher than the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh's reported price of Tk165 per litre. 

"Our main concern is edible oil prices. We fixed Tk160 for a kg of soybean but it is still selling at higher prices," he told reporters after the visit. 

Meanwhile, a grocer tipped the reporters off that the government set the price of a litre of non-bottled soybean at Tk136, but, wholesalers were selling the item at Tk152. "Then, how much price will we [retailers] offer to customers?"

The minister also found some irregularities in the market such as the absence of price lists in front of shops and the lack of proper documentation by traders. 

"We visit markets on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan to see whether commodity prices remain at expected levels. I think the prices at the wholesale level are well-controlled," Tipu Munshi said, adding that monitoring the prices at retail levels was tough for them as there were millions of traders across the country. 

Top News

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / soybean oil price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

9h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

11h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

11h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

33m | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

1h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online